I don't know about you, but in my twenties my friendships have become more stable and easier than ever – and considerably less stressful than finding a job, having a boyfriend and all the rest of the 'real world' adult stuff we're meant to have sorted. So it's exciting that there's finally a non-competitive, normal friendship taking centre stage in a genuinely funny, brave TV show.

Broke, desperate, but full of confidence in themselves and each other, the women – played by the show's creators – are huge fun to watch. Mostly because they have a lot of fun, whether it's eating pizza while getting high or skiving work to walk aimlessly around NYC. The duo may get annoyed at their rubbish jobs, have bad sex they'd rather forget and generally do a lot of stupid things, but they're ultimately happy and undamaged by it all.

And the best thing about it? While on-screen females are often either perfectly in control or failures ashamed of their mess-ups, Ilana and Abbi are at ease with their chaotic lives. In a still rare (but increasingly common) example of truly feminist pop culture, Broad City's duo are pretty happy being imperfect in every way.

Broad City starts on Comedy Central on Tuesday 28 April at 10pm

Watch Ilana and Abbi in one of their more surreal moments...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3tDN5DYsNk0