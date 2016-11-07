BBC One | Poldark - Series 3 Teaser from kayamaj on Vimeo.

But stalwart fans of the show may have found themselves a little confused at all the new faces popping up in the brief footage. Yes, Ross and Demelza featured heavily (looking a whole lot happier, thank goodness...) and there's a very pregnant Elizabeth and an anxious-looking George in there, too, but what about all the newbies?

Like this lady. She's Morwenna – Elizabeth's cousin who joins Trenwith household as a governess (presumably for Geoffrey Charles who may not be off to boarding school just yet...)

More like this

She's joined by Demelza's strapping brothers, roguish Drake and religious Joel, who also show up in the third series.

Drake (right) wins the eye of Morwenna and, well, we're guessing it's his bare back that's causing her so much angst...

And then there's this fella – Osbourne Whitworth. A sex-crazed vicar (played by Christopher Biggins in the original series) who causes all sorts of havoc when he shows up in Cornwall, although by the looks of the trailer Aunt Agatha has his number...

And if you were paying attention right to the end of the teaser, you'll have noticed this guy – aristocrat Hugh Armitage who arrives in a manner that disrupts Ross and Demelza's rediscovered happiness.

After all, this ain't no fairytale.

Advertisement

Poldark series three returns to screens next year