The latest episodes see the return of spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), an employee of the resort's Maui branch, who is looking to turn over a new leaf after the devastating betrayal she suffered in the first season.

However, death looms over the trip once more, with creator and showrunner White opening his third chapter with yet another mystery body being discovered.

The identity of this season's victim(s) remains unknown, but an abundance of hints are dropped in the first episode alone – some of which are not to be trusted, as Rothwell told RadioTimes.com.

"I think that’s the fun that Mike gets to have [now]," she explained. "He's in his third season, the fanbase is there, the accolades are there, the writing is there, the visuals are there.

"Now he can play with the audience in a way that he knows what they're looking for and how to tease them. I think that’s the best television, when you feel like you’re being f****d with a little bit [and] you try to outsmart the writer."

The actor and comedian, also known for Insecure, Wonka and Sonic the Hedgehog, went on to recall her experience of The White Lotus season 2, where Belinda was notably absent and she "didn't have access" to any insider secrets.

"I would text Mike and say 'I think I know what’s going to happen!' And he was like, 'No, you don't'," she recalled, adding that season 3 will have "more red herrings to keep everyone on their toes".

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood star in The White Lotus season 3 HBO

In another interview with RadioTimes.com, Rothwell's season 3 co-star Aimee Lou Wood (Daddy Issues) cast doubt on whether anyone would be able to accurately predict the ending.

"Mike is the king of mischief," she began. "He's so mischievous. He's so playful. He's so cheeky. So much of that is in the script. He wants everyone to be chomping at the bit and going 'I know! I know!'

Wood added: "Just know that Mike is always one step ahead. If you think you’ve got ahead of him, he's always one step ahead."

The White Lotus returns to Sky and NOW on Monday 17th February 2025.

