During a party at the opulent home of returning villain Greg (played by Jon Gries), his much younger girlfriend Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) explains why their host wasn't especially angry about her unfaithfulness.

In a frank conversation with Saxon and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), she explains that Greg had a bad upbringing, during which his parents would have sex with their bedroom door wide open.

The young Greg would secretly watch his parents in the act, but this manifested in psychological issues later in life, particularly an intense paranoia that his romantic partners were always cheating on him with his close friends.

This hang-up caused many of his close relationships to fall apart. It wasn't until much later that Greg realised he actually liked the idea of catching his partner in the midst of infidelity.

As Chloe states: "His worst nightmare was actually his erotic fantasy."

Saxon is quick to dismiss the idea as "demented", not realising that Chloe and Greg had identified him as a potential candidate to bring this cuckolding fantasy to life.

It's an invitation that Saxon declines, which earns him a shred of respect from his stern critic Chelsea. The unlikely duo go on to share what appeared to be a moment of romantic connection while meditating.

Perhaps there is hope yet for Saxon and he isn't the "soulless" being that she had thought prior to this episode, but there's no guarantee that he'll survive long enough to truly alter his path in life – after all, at least one guest will die in next week's finale.

Eerily, The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 ends with Saxon's father, Timothy (Jason Isaacs), fantasising about killing his family in order to prevent them from ever finding out about his imminent destitution and criminal charges.

The White Lotus season 3 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

