New BBC crime drama McMafia starts the ball rolling on New Year's Day, with Channel 4's Kiri (starring Sarah Lancashire as a social worker who finds herself in a terrible position) and new pre-apocalyptic cop series Hard Sun (from the creator of Luther).

Sarah Lancashire, Kiri (Channel 4)

Benedict Cumberbatch's new Sky drama, Melrose, and Kay Mellor's new ITV offering Girlfriends both make their debuts in 2018 too.

Girlfriends (ITV)

Sky's Brittania will take us all the way back to 43AD for some Celtic-Roman drama (with David Morrissey and Kelly Reilly) while the BBC's Troy: Fall of A City will take us right the way back to the 10 year siege of the ancient stronghold, ignited by the love affair between Paris and Helen.

There are also an array of contemporary dramas heading our way too, with Doctor Foster scribe Mike Bartlett penning a new series about modern media, Press, and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden acting as The Bodyguard for Keeley Hawes' less-than-popular politician in Line of Duty scribe Jed Mercurio's new drama.

Amanda Abbington teams up with Michael C Hall for new Netflix thriller, Safe, while Suranne Jones and Lennie James team up to play the estranged parents of a missing 13-year-old in Save Me. And Hugh Grant is due to return to our TV screens as politician Jeremy Thorpe in A Very English Scandal.

Meanwhile 2018 looks set to be a busy year for John Simm. He'll star as a widower who discovers there was more to his wife's murder than meets the eye in Hong Kong thriller White Dragon, before appearing alongside Carey Mulligan, Billie Piper and Nicola Walker in Collateral. The David Hare drama is set across four days and deals with the fallout from the shooting of a pizza delivery man.

There'll be a new adaptation of A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness and Gone Girl writer Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects will also hit TV screens, with Academy Award nominee Amy Adams in the lead role.

And Netflix launches another ambitious sci-fi drama, Altered Carbon, set in a world where human personalities can be stores and downloaded into new bodies.

But which show are you most looking forward to seeing? Cast your vote and have your say...