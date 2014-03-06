Today's announcement about the future of BBC3 was hardly unexpected, but the channel's confirmed move online will, as predicted, come at the cost of a big chunk of the channel's programme-making budget.

Advertisement

Over the past two days, fans of the channel have come out in force, taking to Twitter and signing online petitions in their droves (at the latest count, nearly 59,000 signatures). Many have bemoaned the threat now posed to their favourite programmes, from Bad Education and Don't Tell the Bride to Our War and The Revolution Will Be Televised.