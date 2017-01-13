What is A Series of Unfortunate Events?

Based on the very depressing books of the same name by Lemony Snicket, A Series of Unfortunate Events follows Baudelaire children Violet, Klaus and Sunny, who are unfortunately orphaned when a fire destroys their home and claims their parents' lives.

The trio are sent to live with their "closest living relative", the odious Count Olaf, who can't wait to get his grimy hands on them – and more importantly the large fortune they're set to inherit.

Well there's leading man Neil Patrick Harris (as Count Olaf), cult hero Patrick Warburton (as Lemony Snicket) and an impressive cast of guest stars including Joan Cusack (as Justice Strauss, above).

Where can I watch A Series of Unfortunate Events?

On Netflix, of course.

What time is A Series of Unfortunate Events released on Netflix?

All eight episodes of the show debut on the suitably unfortunate date of Friday 13th January. If they're not there at midnight then give them a few hours – misfortune will find you.

Just like it found the Bauldelaires.