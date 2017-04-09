Vera arrives back to our screens 8pm Sunday 9th April.

A body is found buried on the Northumberland moors which could be a missing teenager from the nearby rural community of Brindale. The girl had disappeared six weeks previously, and Verahas to break the news to her devastated family.

However, the realisation that she died so close to home rather than at a music festival as originally thought creates tension among her neighbours, who are soon suspecting each other of murder. The detective delves into the vulnerable young woman's isolated existence to identify her killer. Last in the series.

More like this

How many episodes are in the series?

Although there'll only be four instalments in the new series, each episode is a whopping two hours long.

Who’s in the cast?

Brenda Blethyn is back to play DCI Vera Cleves. Kenny Doughty will also star as her junior sidekick DS Aiden Healy.

Advertisement

Other names on the cast list include Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), Riley Jones (PC Mark Edwards), Lisa Hammond (DC Helen Milton), Noff McEwan (DC Hicham Cherradi), and Christopher Colquhoun (Dr Anthony Carmichael).