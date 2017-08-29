Trust Me concludes at 9pm on Tuesday 29th August.

Does Jodie Whittaker make it as a doctor?

After being cast as the Doctor in Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker must prove she has what it takes to impersonate a doctor in Trust Me. The Broadchurch actress plays Cath Hardacre who, after losing her job as a nurse, lives out her secret ambition of becoming a doctor by stealing her friend’s identity. Will she be able to keep up the deception or is she in too deep?

What drives her to do it?

After being fired for whistleblowing, Cath is left struggling to support her daughter and alcoholic ex-boyfriend. She decides to move away from her troubles to Scotland with the ambition of starting a new life.

Who stars alongside Jodie?

Filming took place back in January in Edinburgh and Glasgow. Emun Elliott, Sharon Small and Inbetweeeners star Blake Harrison have all been cast alongside new Doctor Jodie.

When does Jodie Whittaker start work on Doctor Who?

The Trust Me actress is expected to appear in the Christmas special of Doctor Who following Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi's regeneration. The one-off episode will be written by outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat but Whittaker's scene will be penned by his replacement, Chris Chibnall.