The film will come out on the streaming service on Friday 25 August.

Is there a trailer?

There are two. A teaser trailer debuted back in March, before a longer, more in-depth look was released at the end of June. You can watch both below.

Netflix has also released two promotional clips and a production featurette on its YouTube channel.

Who’s in it?

Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, Paper Towns) stars. Keith Stanfield (Atlanta, Get Out), Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers, The Nice Guys), and Shea Whigham (Kong: Skull Island, TV's Fargo) also appear. The most enticing addition to the cast is the legendary Willem Dafoe as Ryuk.

What’s it about?

Light Turner (Wolff), an American teenager, discovers a supernatural notebook (the titular “Death Note”) that formerly belonged to the shinigami Ryuk. It grants him the power to kill whoever he chooses by writing down their names in its pages. His efforts to change the world and kill criminals, and his adoption of a moniker, Kira, lead an enigmatic detective L (Stanfield), and Light’s own police officer father (Whigham) to attempt to track him down and stop his serial killing. If you’re a fan of the original manga and anime, expect there to be a few more changes in plot than a simple transition to Seattle, Washington, but anticipate similar supernatural thrills.