What is The Woman in White about?

The Woman in White centres around the character of Walter Hartright (Ben Hardy) who encounters a strange woman dressed in all white on Hampstead Heath.

Walter soon discovers that the woman in question has escaped from a lunatic asylum and has returned to the town that cast her out to seek answers.

Walter takes up the post of teacher in the small village of Limmeridge where he falls in love with one of his students Laura played by Olivia Vinall. The only problem is that Laura is betrothed to Sir Percival Glyde (Dougray Scott) who harbours sinister secrets about the mysterious woman in white.

The Woman in White is set to be a thrilling, intense mixture of suspense and mystery when it launches later this month.

Who is in the cast?

Ben Hardy (John Sciulli/Getty, SD)

Starring in the lead role of Walter is Ben Hardy who started out as Ian Beale's son Peter in EastEnders before playing the villain Archangel in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse.

Alongside Hardy are Apple Tree Yard’s Olivia Vinall as Walters' love interest Laura and War And Peace star Jessie Buckley as her classmate Marian Halcombe.

Rounding out the impressive cast are veteran actors Charles Dance of Game of Thrones and The Replacement’s Dougray Scott who play Mr Fairlie and Sir Percival Glyde respectively.

Who is behind the drama?

Bringing the classic novel to life are writer Fiona Seres who wrote the Nicole Kidma starring Strangerland and director Carl Tibbetts who worked on two episodes of the acclaimed sci-fi anthology Black Mirror.

In a discussion with the BBC, Seres said: “The Woman in White is a powerful, poignant story and I have absolutely loved adapting it for the big screen.”