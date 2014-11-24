When does the Radio Times Christmas issue 2014 go on sale?
It's the most wonderful issue of the year. The legendary Radio Times Christmas double edition is coming soon to a newsagent near you!
Traditions are important. One of the most cherished is gathering around the bumper Radio Times Christmas issue, highlighters in hand, ready to circle the upcoming shows over the festive period.
From Doctor Who to Downton Abbey, Carols at Kings to the Queen's Speech, they're all there. Now we can reveal that this year's Radio Times Christmas issue will go on sale from Saturday 6th December in London and the South, and will become available nationwide by Wednesday 10th December.
With two weeks' worth of seasonal TV and radio listings, plus all the best festive films and behind-the-scenes insights into your favourite shows, it's a must-have this holiday.