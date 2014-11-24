Traditions are important. One of the most cherished is gathering around the bumper Radio Times Christmas issue, highlighters in hand, ready to circle the upcoming shows over the festive period.

Advertisement

From Doctor Who to Downton Abbey, Carols at Kings to the Queen's Speech, they're all there. Now we can reveal that this year's Radio Times Christmas issue will go on sale from Saturday 6th December in London and the South, and will become available nationwide by Wednesday 10th December.