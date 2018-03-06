From the tale of two murders to a troubled shadow transport secretary and, of course, Billie Piper launching a pizza on the floor, Collateral had plenty of plots thrown into its story. But did the final episode weave them all into a satisfying conclusion?

Advertisement

Not exactly. Although we saw Karen (Piper) get her money by stealing from her au pair, Kip (Carey Mulligan) uncover a people smuggling operation, and Peter Westbourne (Richard McCabe) revealed as the villain behind the whole thing, viewers were left confused. In particular, many couldn't see the point of several characters.