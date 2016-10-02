Everyone is ecstatic except Victoria herself who can’t get the thought of Princess Charlotte (more about her here) out of her head – you remember, her tragic cousin who died in childbirth sparking the succession crisis that put our V on the throne.

What if Victoria herself dies in childbirth? It’s a question faced by parliament (sorry, no Lord M again – we’ll have to make do with Robert Peel this week) as they demand the queen to name her regent should the worst happen.

Everything you need to know about Robert Peel

Her choice is, of course, Albert, but will the country’s elderly statesmen support the decision? The queen's husband spends much of this week distracted aboard a locomotive...

More like this

Meanwhile, in the belly of Buckingham Palace, the enigmatic Mr Francatelli continues his attempts to woo Miss Skerrett with delicious treats from his kitchen.

So, what time is it on?

Advertisement

Catch the penultimate episode of Victoria tonight at 9pm on ITV.