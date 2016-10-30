What time is Tutankhamun episode 2 on TV?

Episode 2 of Tutankhamun is on at 9pm on Sunday 30 October on ITV.

What's going to happen?

Carter finally discovers the Pharaoh's tomb in 1922, but is forced to wait for weeks before opening the sealed doorway, so local authorities can be present. The find is also overshadowed by local tension as the struggle for Egyptian independence intensifies. Carter's relationship with the press also causes problems for Carnarvon, driving a wedge between the two men in their hour of triumph.

Basically, remember that bit in the trailer where Howard Carter (Max Irons) pokes the candle through into the tomb and gawps at “wonderful things” within? Well, that’s in this episode.

Who's starring in it?

Max Irons plays Howard Carter, Same Neill plays Lord Carnarvon, Maggie Lewis is played by Catherine Steadman and Amy Wren takes on the role of Evelyn.

