What time is Top of the Lake: China Girl on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of the Elisabeth Moss crime drama
What time is Top of the Lake: China Girl on TV?
The drama starts on BBC Two Thursday July 27 at 9pm. The full series will be available on BBC iPlayer from 10pm on the same day.
What can I expect from the first episode?
Jane Campion’s follow-up – four years on – to Top of the Lake is potentially more divisive than its predecessor. Top of the Lake China Girl is every bit as ponderous, pretentious and frequently baffling… and then some.
But hold on for a terrific performance from an almost unrecognisable Nicole Kidman as the furious, dreadful, self-absorbed adoptive mother of a towering teenage brat Mary (played magnificently by Alice Englert, Jane Campion’s daughter).
More like this
The great Elisabeth Moss returns as Detective Robin Griffin, an object of some notoriety when she starts a new job with the police in Sydney, Australia, far away from the horrors of her last case, which haunt her still.
She’s called to Bondi Beach when the body of a young Asian woman is found in a suitcase in a story that encompasses sexual exploitation of women, misogyny and the world’s all-round nastiness.
Where can I watch series 1?
The first series is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
What if I didn't watch series 1 and I'm looking to catch up by reading a quick and simple summary of those episodes? Preferably set out in six small points...
Well, you won't believe this, but we've actually got just the article for you.