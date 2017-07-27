What can I expect from the first episode?

Jane Campion’s follow-up – four years on – to Top of the Lake is potentially more divisive than its predecessor. Top of the Lake China Girl is every bit as ponderous, pretentious and frequently baffling… and then some.

But hold on for a terrific performance from an almost unrecognisable Nicole Kidman as the furious, dreadful, self-absorbed adoptive mother of a towering teenage brat Mary (played magnificently by Alice Englert, Jane Campion’s daughter).

More like this

The great Elisabeth Moss returns as Detective Robin Griffin, an object of some notoriety when she starts a new job with the police in Sydney, Australia, far away from the horrors of her last case, which haunt her still.

She’s called to Bondi Beach when the body of a young Asian woman is found in a suitcase in a story that encompasses sexual exploitation of women, misogyny and the world’s all-round nastiness.

Where can I watch series 1?

The first series is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

What if I didn't watch series 1 and I'm looking to catch up by reading a quick and simple summary of those episodes? Preferably set out in six small points...

Advertisement

Well, you won't believe this, but we've actually got just the article for you.