Everything you need to know about Channel 4’s jihadi drama
When is The State on TV?
It begins on Sunday 20th August, and is on every night until Wednesday 23rd August, at 9pm on C4.
What’s it about?
The State follows four British Muslims who travel to Syria in 2015 to join Islamic State. The men train to fight as jihadists, and the women learn their new roles - mainly domestic - in supporting the State.
Who’s in the cast?
Sam Otto (Jalal), Ryan McKen (Ziyaad), Ony Uhiara (Shakira) and Shavani Cameron (Ushna) are the four leads.
Who wrote it?
Peter Kosminsky is the writer-director, he is also known for his work on Wolf Hall, Britz and The Government Inspector.
Has it been controversial?
Yes, a bit. But Kosminksy has explained why he's qualified to dramatise the lives of British ISIS fighters and also why such people need to be humanised.
Is there a trailer?
Here you go...