Who’s in the cast?

Sam Otto (Jalal), Ryan McKen (Ziyaad), Ony Uhiara (Shakira) and Shavani Cameron (Ushna) are the four leads.

Who wrote it?

Peter Kosminsky is the writer-director, he is also known for his work on Wolf Hall, Britz and The Government Inspector.

Has it been controversial?

Yes, a bit. But Kosminksy has explained why he's qualified to dramatise the lives of British ISIS fighters and also why such people need to be humanised.

Advertisement

More like this

Is there a trailer?

Here you go...