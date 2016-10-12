In their place is new couple Sam and Gemma Webster, played by David Morrissey and Keeley Hawes. Find out more about all the cast here.

So The Missing series 2 will have a completely new story?

Yes. The story begins with a British woman found stumbling through the streets of Eckhausen in Germany. She's revealed to be Alice Webster, a girl abducted from the same town 11 years earlier. What happened to her? And how will her parents react to reuniting with their long-lost daughter?

Is it any good?

Oh yes. It may be a new story, but writers Jack and Harry Williams have still kept the same creeping paranoia of families falling apart.

"Bigger and more ambitious" is how they describe the new series. Read our full preview of the new series here.