When is the next episode of Broadchurch series 3 on TV?

Broadchurch airs every Monday night. Episode 8, the last in the series, is on Monday 17th April at 9pm on ITV.

What happens in episode 8 of Broadchurch?

More like this

Read our short spoiler-free preview of the episode.

What happened last week in Broadchurch?

Here's our review/recap of series 3, episode 7 of Broadchurch.

Which actors and characters are in the Broadchurch series 3 cast?

Joining David Tennant and Olivia Colman are an ensemble cast consisting of familiar faces and several new members of the Broadchurch community.

Meet the the full Broadchurch series 3 cast here.

Who are the suspects in the case?

Here's our rolling assessment of those Broadchurch residents who could be involved in the rape of Trish Winterman.

What happened in Broadchurch series 2?

Here's our guide to where we left the characters at the end of Broadchurch season 2.

Will there be a Broadchurch series 4?

Advertisement

Sadly not. "This is the final chapter of Broadchurch," says writer Chris Chibnall (who will take over as showrunner on Doctor Who in 2017). "We have one last story to tell, featuring both familiar faces and new characters. I hope it's a compelling and emotional farewell to a world and show that means so much to me."