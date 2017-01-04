Elaine Cassidy returns as DC Dinah Kowalska, with Alexandra Roach reprising the part of DS Joy Freers. The other returning regulars include Will Mellor, Paul Ritter, Tom Varey, Neet Mohan, Ste Johnston, Kate O’Flynn and Saira Choudhry.

New faces Rakie Ayola, Conor MacNeill, Zachary Momoh, Charlie May-Clarke and Jody Latham are also on board.

Him & Her and Bad Education star Sarah Solemani is joining the show too, as the stern fast-tracked officer Detective Superintendent Christine Lickberg

What time is No Offence on TV?

Channel 4 on Wednesday 4th January at 9pm