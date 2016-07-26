Radsi was a big fan of the Paul Abbott-scripted show which was snapped up by Germany’s ZDF Neo and says she’s “curious to see how the German audience reacts” to her new gig.

Episodes one and two are being directed by Catherine Morshead (Fungus The Bogeyman) with Sara O’Gorman (Stella, New Tricks) currently on her final week of filming episodes three and four. Two more directors for the final two episodes are still to be chosen.

The unorthodox crack team of gobby cops will be returning towards the end of the year with Joanna Scanlan reviving her role as DI Viv Deering on a show which has been praised for its strong female characters and unflinching portrayal of crime and violence.

More like this

Elaine Cassidy returns as DC Dinah Kowalska, with Alexandra Roach reprising the part of DS Joy Freers.

The other returning regulars include Will Mellor, Paul Ritter, Tom Varey, Neet Mohan, Ste Johnston, Kate O’Flynn and Saira Choudhry.

New faces Rakie Ayola, Conor MacNeill, Zachary Momoh, Charlie May-Clarke and Jody Latham are also on board.

Him & Her and Bad Education star Sarah Solemani is joining the show too, as the stern fast-tracked officer Detective Superintendent Christine Lickberg.

Advertisement

No Offence is scheduled to return to Channel 4 towards the end of 2016