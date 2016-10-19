What time is HIM on TV tonight?

What's it about?

It's about a 17-year-old boy whose parents have divorced. Mum and Dad have both remarried, so he now has two families: one with a stepsister his age, and a new baby; the other with a stepbrother a few years younger, and new twins on the way. The trouble is he doesn't feel a part of either family. He feels neglected by his parents. And he's got the usual teenage stuff going on. This makes him... angry.

Angry in a... supernatural sort of way?

Yep. If you've seen the film Carrie, you'll have an idea.

Who wrote it?

Paula Milne. She previously did The Politician's Wife, Small Island, White Heat and The Politician's Husband.

What's with the title?

We never learn the main character's name - because, according to Milne, "he is all our brothers and all our sons".