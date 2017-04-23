Who is in the cast?

James Norton stars as the Reverend Sidney Chambers, alongside Robson Green as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating. A more comprehensive look at the cast is available here.

How many episodes are there?

The third season will feature six episodes.

What happened in the Christmas special?

The macabre Christmas special featured Chambers and Keating struggling to solve a difficult case, when a groom was found murdered with the wedding rings in his throat on his wedding day. The festive episode wasn’t all so grim, however, with a birth and moments of comic relief ensuring the right balance of intrigue and laughs.

What can we expect to see in episode one?

Sidney receives a series of anonymous phone calls, which he realises may be linked to a series of murders in which the victims were all important community figures killed by someone who leaves dead birds as a grisly calling card.

The threat forces Sidney to question whether he can reconcile his relationship with Amanda and his calling as a vicar. Leonard bonds with Hilary as she cares for her dying father, while Geordie's investigation of the killings leads him to a mysterious home for people with disabilities.