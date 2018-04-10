What time is Come Home on TV?
Everything you need to know about the new BBC Christopher Eccleston drama
The divorce drama concludes at 9pm on Tuesday 10th April, on BBC1.
What can we expect from the show?
Christopher Eccleston stars as Greg, a Northern Irish mechanic who’s pitching on a sea of emotions almost a year after his wife Marie walked out on him and their three children.
He’s a lost soul, holding himself together for the sake of the kids. But he’s lonely and tries internet dating, which ends disastrously after an excruciating meeting in a pub. Though Greg takes an unexpected byway when he rushes to the rescue of Brenna, who’s attacked by her abusive husband. They start a relationship but thoughts and memories of Marie arrive unbidden and unexpectedly as Greg tries to make sense of his new life.
Writer Danny Brocklehurst (Ordinary Lies) has a rare talent for pinpointing the most piercing emotions and is on fine form as he unwinds the threads of Greg’s life. Episode two next week looks at the story from Marie’s point of view.
Review by Alison Graham
Who’s in the cast?
Here are the characters and actors you need to look out for…
Liam Anthony Boyle
Davey Boyle Brandon Brownlee
Nancy Joanne Crawford
Dex Rhys Dunlop
Greg Christopher Eccleston
Juliet Grainne Keenan
Marie Paula Malcomson
Molly Darcey McNeeley
Garry Doyle Patrick O'Kane
Laura Lola Petticrew
Brenna Doyle Kerri Quinn