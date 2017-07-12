The new series concludes on Wednesday 12th July at 8pm on Channel 4.

What is it about?

Ackley Bridge is set inside a new multicultural academy formed by the merging of two previously segregated Yorkshire schools with a sparkly headmistress on a mission to achieve racial integration and academic greatness. Of course, it doesn't all go to plan...

More like this

Who is in the cast?

Jo Joyners (EastEnders) plays the headmistress, with Paul Nicholls (The C Word) as her husband and the school's PE teacher. Liz White (Life on Mars) plays another teacher and single mother, while Adil Ray (Citizen Khan) is the school's sponsor and Sunetra Sarker (Broadchurch) co-stars as a dinner lady.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can check it out here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CL8ZQFViV-s

Anything else I should know?

Advertisement

Yes. You can find out more about Ackley Bridge right here.