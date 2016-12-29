Did the Bronte Biopic deserve its two-hour run time? Did it get you snoozing on the sofa? Or did it keep you on the edge of your seat?

And did the show reach the (Wuthering) heights of writer Sally Wainwright’s previous works like Happy Valley and Last Tango In Halifax? Why?

Also, what about the cast: did anyone stick out and make the show their own? Or was the real drama trapped in the script?

More like this

Advertisement

We want to know YOUR thoughts. Yes, that means YOU! Share your review in the comments box below…