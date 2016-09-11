Keep hearing people mention assizes in Poldark and not quite sure what they're talking about? Don't worry, you're not alone - we had to look it up too.

The court of assize, or assizes, were travelling courts held periodically across England and Wales that judged cases of both civil and criminal law, although in the most part they concentrated on criminal matters. Generally assizes dealt with the most serious matters referred to them by quarter sessions (local county courts that were held four times a year) while more minor matters were left for the justices of the peace at petty sessions in the magistrates court.