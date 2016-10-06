https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hjqrr7nss3s

Lauren Graham looks back on her time as kooky single mum Lorelei Gilmore, admitting: "Honestly just playing this character is my favourite part."

A much more grown-up looking Alexis Bledel confesses her surprise at the show's return to Stars Hollow, explaining: "We could have never imagined we would have got a chance to come back."

It's like no time has passed as Scott Patterson puts on his backwards baseball cap and tartan flannel shirt to play taciturn (yet loving) diner owner Luke.

Keiko Agena (Rory's best friend Lane) reveals she and Alexis actually shot the very first scene of Gilmore Girls together 16 years ago and had to get used to talking super-fast: "What I thought was fast was nowhere near what has become known as 'Gilmore pace'."

And of course, to the delight of Team Jess, Team Logan and Team Dean, all of Rory's ex-boyfriends are back in town.

"It's fun and exciting to be around great memories," says bad-boy Jess actor Milo Ventimiglia, while a nostalgic Jared Padalecki remembers Dean's relationship with Rory: "We have the black, white and read bookstore where we saw the movie in double date."

Standing outside Stars Hollow Books in a bizarre steampunk outfit featuring a brooch made of cogs (what's the story there?), Matt Czuchry says it's great to be back as Logan.

Also back are Paris (Liza Weil) and the wonderful Kirk (Sean Gunn) and Gilmore Girls matriarch Emily (Kelly Bishop), who says, "It's fun, it's good writing, there's a sweetness to it."

We can hardly wait.

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life will be released on Netflix on 25th November