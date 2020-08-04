Will there be a Wentworth Prison season 8?

Australian prison drama Wentworth is coming back for season eight, after the show’s passionate fanbase were able to save it from an untimely end.

A remake of Prisoner: Cell Block H, the series follows a group of incarcerated women and the lengths they go to in order to survive.

While popular in its native country, the series has also acquired a large overseas following thanks to its broadcast in 158 different global territories.

It was this fan strength that helped reverse Foxtel’s decision to axe the show after series seven, instead pushing on with two more concluding seasons – that see the return of a fearsome villain.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wentworth season eight:

When is Wentworth season 8 on TV?

Season eight of Wentworth will premiere in the UK on 5STAR on Wednesday 5th August at 10pm and will air weekly from then on.

What will happen in Wentworth season 8?

It looks set to be another tough year for the characters in Wentworth, as they cope with the shocking return of sadistic warden Joan ‘The Freak’ Ferguson, last seen getting buried alive for her heinous crimes.

The implications for Vera Bennett, Will Jackson and Jake Stewart, who worked together to lure her into that death trap, are pretty massive – will any of them make it out alive?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, actress Pamela Rabe said: “Rest assured Ferguson has a pretty strong agenda, and she is not happy! There are people who deserve a bit of payback.

“They better watch out, that evil threesome are particularly in her sights. Perhaps her relationship with Vera goes back the longest, but she has strong, complex dynamics with all three. They’ve all got something on each other.”

Who is in the cast of Wentworth season 8?

Season eight sees the return of many Wentworth legends, including Kate Atkinson as Vera Bennett, Robbie Magasiva as Will Jackson, Katrina Milosevic as Sue Jenkins and Kate Jenkinson as Allie Novak.

In addition, the series is adding a number of new faces to its cast, including its first ever transgender character Rebel ‘Reb’ Keane, who will be played by Zoe Terakes.

Reb is sentenced to time in Wentworth after an armed robbery, accompanied by romantic partner Lou Kelly, a former top dog at the prison who will waste no time before rattling cages.

Expect to meet Jane Hall as the brand new General Manager Ann Reynolds, who hopes to remove Will from the service once and for all.

Is Wentworth ending after season 8?

Fortunately not! But the end isn’t far away, as Wentworth will come to a close with its ninth season, currently scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Wentworth season eight premieres on 5STAR on Wednesday 5th August at 10pm.