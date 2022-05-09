Meet the cast of Welcome to Eden

The Spanish language show, also known as Bienvenidos a Edén, tells the story of a group of young adults who attend a party on a remote island. However, the tempting paradise they find waiting for them holds dangerous secrets and entrapments.

Netflix's latest young adult thriller series, Welcome to Eden, is already making waves on the streamer, cracking the top 10 in the UK this past week.

The series dropped on Netflix on Friday 6th May and stars Amaia Aberasturi, Tomy Aguilera and Diego Garisa amongst others.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Welcome to Eden.

Amaia Aberasturi plays Zoa

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa (right) with Ana Mena as Judit in Welcome to Eden LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Zoa? Zoa is a young woman who, at the start of the series, receives a mysterious text asking, "Are you happy?" This leads her on a journey to Eden along with her best friend Judit.

Where have I seen Amaia Aberasturi before? Aberasturi is an actress known for her roles in Coven and The Age of Wrath.

Tomy Aguilera plays Charly

Tomy Aguilera as Charly in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Charly? Charly is invited to an exclusive party on a secret island by the Eden Foundation, to help them promote their new energy drink. He goes to try and rid himself of a guilt he has held on to since childhood.

Where have I seen Tomy Aguilera before? Aguilera is an actor who made his name playing Jorge in Skam España. Welcome to Eden is his second on-screen credit.

Diego Garisa plays Ibón

Diego Garisa as Ibón (centre left) with Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa, Tomy Aguilera as Charly and Belinda as África in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Ibón? Ibón is a quiet and intelligent young man who attends the Eden Foundation's party.

Where have I seen Diego Garisa before? As well as his role in Welcome to Eden, Garisa has appeared in 2020 series The Revolution of Odile.

Berta Castañé plays Gaby

Berta Castañé Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Who is Gaby? Gaby is Zoa's sister, who she has had to look after and look out for most of her life.

Where have I seen Berta Castañé before? Castañé is best known for her long-running role in Spanish soap opera El secreto de Puente Viejo, although she has also appeared in Big Band Clan and Com si fos ahir.

Albert Baró plays Aldo

Albert Baró (right) with Irene Dev as Alma and Diego Garisa as Ibón in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Aldo? Aldo is one of the guests at the party, and is more suspicious about the Foundation's agenda than most.

Where have I seen Albert Baró before? Baró is best known for his roles in telenovela Argentina, tierra de amor y venganza and police drama Servir y proteger.

Lola Rodríguez as Maika

Lola Rodríguez as Maika (right) with Tomy Aguilera as Charly in Welcome to Eden. NIETE/NETFLIX

Who is Maika? Maika is a strong and confident member of the security team for the Eden Foundation. She is very loyal to Astrid.

Where have I seen Lola Rodríguez before? Rodríguez is best known for appearing in limited series Veneno. She was also the first transgender minor candidate for Queen of the Carnival of Las Palmas.

Guillermo Pfening plays Erik

Guillermo Pfenning as Erik (right) with Amaia Salamanca as Astrid in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Erik? Erik is one of the founders of the Eden Foundation and is the husband of Astrid.

Where have I seen Guillermo Pfening before? Pfening has appeared in series such as Valientes and Vidas robadas, while also appearing films including The German Doctor.

Begoña Vargas plays Bel

Begoña Vargas as Bel in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Bel? Bel is a resident of Eden who forms a close relationship with Zoa.

Where have I seen Begoña Vargas before? Vargas has appeared in the series Boca Norte and Alta mar.

Sergio Momo pl ays Nico

Sergio Momo as Nico (left) with Amaia Abertasturi as Zoa in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Nico? Nico is a member of the Eden Foundation with ambitions to climb the ranks.

Where have I seen Sergio Momo before? Amongst other roles, Momo has appeared in hit Netflix series Elite as Yeray.

Ana Mena plays Judit

Ana Mena as Judit (right) with Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Judit? Judit is Zoa's faithful best friend who goes with her to the island party hosted by the Eden Foundation, despite not being invited.

Where have I seen Ana Mena before? Mena was the winner of Disney's musical reality show My Camp Rock 2 in 2012, and also had a recurring role in Vive cantando.

Berta Vázquez plays Claudia

Berta Vázquez as Claudia with Irene Dev as Alma in Welcome to Eden. NIETE/NETFLIX

Who is Claudia? Claudia is a resident of Eden and has been for a long time.

Where have I seen Berta Vázquez before? Vázquez has appeared in series including Vis a vis and films such as Palm Trees in the Snow.

Irene Dev plays Alma

Irene Dev as Alma (right) with Diego Garisa as Ibón in Welcome to Eden LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Alma? Alma is a resident of Eden who forms a close bond with Ibón across the series.

Where have I seen Irene Dev before? Welcome to Eden is Dev's first on-screen credit.

Alex Pastrana plays Ulises

Alex Pastrana as Ulises in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Ulises? Ulises is the head of security for the Eden Foundation.

Where have I seen Alex Pastrana before? As well as Welcome to Eden, Pastrana is also set to appear in season 6 of Netflix's hit Spanish series Elite.

Joan Pedrola plays Orson

Joan Pedrola as Orson (right) with Ana Mena as Judit in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Orson? Orson is a resident of Eden who Judit meets early on in the series.

Where have I seen Joan Pedrola before? Pedrola has had roles in mini-series The Age of Anger and Innocent.

Carlos Soroa plays Eloy

Carlos Soroa as Eloy (right) with Joan Pedrola in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Eloy? Eloy is a deaf member of the Eden community

Where have I seen Carlos Soroa before? Welcome to Eden is Soroa's first on-screen credit.

Jonathan 'Maravilla' Alonso plays Saúl

Jonathan Maravilla (centre) as Saúl with Amaia Salamanca as Astrid and Lola Rodríquez as Maika in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Saúl? Saúl is a loyal and high-up member of the Eden community.

Where have I seen Jonathan 'Maravilla' Alonso before? Best known as a boxer, Alonso competed in the 2012 London Olympics, with this being his first entrance to the acting world.

Dariam Coco pl ays Eva

Dariam Coco as Eva in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Eva? Eva is an enigmatic member of the Eden community.

Where have I seen Dariam Coco before? Coco is best known for appearing in Money Heist and A Different View.

Amaia Salamanca plays Astrid

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid (right) with Guillermo Pfenning as Erik in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is Astrid? Astrid is the co-founder of the Eden Foundation with her husband Erik and is the one who invited the influencers to the island party.

Where have I seen Amaia Salamanca before? Salamanca is best known for her roles in SMS: Sin Miedo a Soñar and Gran Hotel, as well as TV films such as Felipe y Letizia.

Belinda plays África

Belinda as África in Welcome to Eden. LUCIA FARAIG/NETFLIX

Who is África? África is an ambitious social media influencer who goes to the Eden Foundation's party and performs for them.

Where have I seen Belinda before? Belinda is a Spanish-Mexican singer-songwriter who has appeared in TV series including Camaleones and La Voz.

