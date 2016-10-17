"This recommission confirms that we didn't screw it up," creator and head writer Mike Bullen joked.

The eight-part revival reunited the pals (except for Helen Baxendale's sadly deceased character Rachel - sob) as they tackled middle age.

It saw the return of James Nesbitt as Adam, Hermione Norris as Karen, Robert Bathurst as David, John Thomson as Pete and Fay Ripley as Jenny.

Series six also introduced Adam’s son Matthew, played by Ceallach Spellman, Leanne Best as Tina, Art Malik as Eddie Zubayr, James Bolam as Harry, and Karen David as Angela.

ITV says consolidated ratings show the opening episode attracted an audience of 8.4 million – the channel's most successful drama launch so far this year. The revival seemed to work, as the first five episodes of the series averaged an impressive 7 million viewers.

That positive reception has fuelled Bullen and his cast to sign on for another series.

"We all said we only wanted to bring Cold Feet back if we could maintain the standard previously set," the scriptwriter explained.

"I've been blown away by the show's reception among viewers and critics alike. It has exceeded even my hopes."

He added: "I shall take a moment to bask in the warm glow... Okay, done that. Now the hard graft resumes."

A new eight-part series - Cold Feet's seventh - will go into production in Manchester in March 2017.

ITV’s director of television Kevin Lygo said: "It's with some trepidation that you return to much loved shows, but Mike Bullen's contemporary take on the five friends and their lives has been a wonderful thing."

The penultimate episode of the current series airs tonight, 9pm ITV