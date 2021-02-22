Watching more TV and movies is the nation’s favourite thing to do in lockdown

A huge number of people up and down the country have been turning to their TV sets throughout lockdown, with a RadioTimes.com poll revealing that watching shows and movies has been the nation’s favourite activity over the last few months.

To mark tomorrow’s launch of Star on Disney Plus, the brand new tile of content arriving on the streaming platform, RadioTimes.com asked readers how lockdown has impacted their TV viewing habits, with over a third of voters (37 per cent) saying their favourite thing to do during the third lockdown was watching more TV and movies, followed by reading (13 per cent) and exercising (10 per cent).

Meanwhile, 60 per cent of respondents revealed they’d watched more series and movies over the last year, with people watching 31 hours of TV on average each week.

Over a quarter of voters (27 per cent) even admitted to watching TV during the day when they should be working, while in the battle of the sexes, men appear to watch five hours more of television each week (30 hours) on average compared to women (25 hours).

As Star is bringing a range of classic shows to Disney Plus, from Grey’s Anatomy and Ugly Betty, to Scrubs and 24, RadioTimes.com also asked readers which of the classic shows were their guilty pleasures, with Desperate Housewives, Family Guy and The X-Files proving the most popular and 43 per cent of readers saying they turn to a nostalgic series as it gives them comfort to watch something familiar.

Over 11 per cent of men enjoy laughing with Seth MacFarlane’s raunchy animated comedy Family Guy, while 10 per cent of women look forward to catching up with the Wisteria Lane gang in Desperate Housewives.

Two-thirds (64 per cent) of respondents revealed that they had rewatched a TV series in lockdown, with voters saying they would watch The X-Files (12 per cent) and Family Guy (eight per cent) again.

As for which scenes from these shows stood out as the most memorable, 29 per cent of voters said they couldn’t forget the dramatic moment when the hatch was discovered in Lost, while others remembered Susan locking herself out naked in Desperate Housewives (21 per cent) and Stewie mispronouncing “Cool Whip” in Family Guy (24 per cent).

Star will add over 75 TV series, 280 movies and four exclusive titles – including David E. Kelley’s Big Sky – to Disney Plus’s collection tomorrow, with new titles being added each month from Disney’s creative studios – ABC, FX, 20th Century Studios and more.