The one minute preview sees Jon Hamm take up the role of Russian doctor Vladimir Bomgard while Daniel Radcliffe plays his younger self. Though the duo have portrayed two of the most recognisable screen characters of recent years, greasy-haired Jon Hamm is barely recognisable as the man who breathed life into suave city slicker Don Draper and Daniel Radcliffe is certainly a long way away from his Hogwarts days.

A Young Doctor's Notebook is a four-part series based on a collection of short stories by Russian writer and playwright Mikhail Bulgakov which recount Bulgakov’s semi-autobiographical experiences as a young doctor working in the village of Muryovo.

Set during the beginning of the Russian Revolution in 1917, A Young Doctor's Notebook follows the unfortunate Doctor as he battles against superstitions, traditions and his own feelings of inadequacy as he tries to treat the village's patients.

A Young Doctor's Notebook starts on Sky Arts 1 on 6 December