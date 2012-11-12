Watch video of Harry Potter and Don Draper in the bath together
Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm share the role of a Russian doctor - and their bath water - in new Sky Arts comedy drama A Young Doctor's Notebook
If you've already seen the shot of Daniel Radcliffe and Jon Hamm in the bath together and have been wondering why the pair are sharing their soapy water, you can now watch the surreal scene come to life.
Sky Arts have released a trailer for their upcoming comedy drama A Young Doctor’s Notebook and in it we see Harry Potter and Don Draper as we've never seen them before...
The one minute preview sees Jon Hamm take up the role of Russian doctor Vladimir Bomgard while Daniel Radcliffe plays his younger self. Though the duo have portrayed two of the most recognisable screen characters of recent years, greasy-haired Jon Hamm is barely recognisable as the man who breathed life into suave city slicker Don Draper and Daniel Radcliffe is certainly a long way away from his Hogwarts days.
A Young Doctor's Notebook is a four-part series based on a collection of short stories by Russian writer and playwright Mikhail Bulgakov which recount Bulgakov’s semi-autobiographical experiences as a young doctor working in the village of Muryovo.
Set during the beginning of the Russian Revolution in 1917, A Young Doctor's Notebook follows the unfortunate Doctor as he battles against superstitions, traditions and his own feelings of inadequacy as he tries to treat the village's patients.
A Young Doctor's Notebook starts on Sky Arts 1 on 6 December