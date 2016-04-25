Ok, now that you've been sufficiently warned, we'll begin.

When we left Westeros at about 3am this morning we were under the impression that Jon Snow was dead (as if!), things were getting seriously dark in Dorne (MOAR MURDER), and Daenerys was heading for a life of Dothraki hell in a convent.

So what's going to happen next? Well, if HBO's teaser for episode two is anything to go by, the party's just getting started.

More like this

The sneak peek at next week's trip to the Seven Kingdoms teases the return of Bran Stark (FINALLY), trouble ahead for Cersei, an attempted Stark family reunion (because things always go so well when the Stark family gathers for a big event) and an attack on the High Sparrow's temple.

Oh, and did we mention there's a dragon too?

Advertisement

Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on Monday nights at 9pm