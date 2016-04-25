Watch the trailer for Game of Thrones season 6 episode 2
Be warned, SPOILERS ARE COMING!
If you had it in you to stay up until the wee hours of this morning (and have Sky Atlantic) then you'll know Game of Thrones series 6 got off to an incredibly dramatic start.
If you didn't, and you haven't seen the first episode of the new series yet, get thee off this page because it's about to become seriously spoiler-y up in here.
Ok, now that you've been sufficiently warned, we'll begin.
When we left Westeros at about 3am this morning we were under the impression that Jon Snow was dead (as if!), things were getting seriously dark in Dorne (MOAR MURDER), and Daenerys was heading for a life of Dothraki hell in a convent.
So what's going to happen next? Well, if HBO's teaser for episode two is anything to go by, the party's just getting started.
The sneak peek at next week's trip to the Seven Kingdoms teases the return of Bran Stark (FINALLY), trouble ahead for Cersei, an attempted Stark family reunion (because things always go so well when the Stark family gathers for a big event) and an attack on the High Sparrow's temple.
Oh, and did we mention there's a dragon too?
Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic on Monday nights at 9pm