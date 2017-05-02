“The American people don’t know what’s good for them,” Underwood’s ominous narrative begins, “I do”.

He goes on to lay out an ambitious plan for the forthcoming SIX elections, in which he envisions an Underwood as the winner. Whether this plan includes a stint in office for Claire is unclear, but it will certainly involve some bending of the two term rule.

It also gives us our first look at new cast members Patricia Clarkson and Campbell Scott, who join the returning Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright.

House of Cards Season 5 arrives on Netflix on 30 May