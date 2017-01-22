Apple Tree Yard may sound idyllic, but it's far from it: this BBC1 drama by Amanda Coe, adapted from Louise Doughty's best-selling psychological thriller, promises to be gripping and gritty as a suburban mother's life spirals out of control.

The first teaser trailer shows Emily Watson starring as Yvonne Carmichael alongside Ben Chaplin as Mark Costley. Married and with two grown-up children, Yvonne lives a conventional life - but all that starts to change when she begins an impulsive and passionate affair with a stranger (in case you haven't guessed, that's Mark).