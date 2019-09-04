While we can see an emotionless Tennant offering “no comment”, the rest of the show’s all-star cast prompt different responses under pressure.

Youssef Kerkour, who starred in Home, is seen silently in tears, while Avengers star Hayley Atwell snaps at the police.

Katherine Kelly (Cheat), Lee Ingleby (The A Word), Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella), Mark Stanley (Dark River), Rochenda Sandall (Line of Duty) and Shubham Saraf (Bodyguard) also feature in the new series.

Criminal is a hugely unique project, with 12 stories taking place across four different countries.

The UK, France, Germany and Spain will have three episodes each, with each story filmed in the local language.

While each episode will be written and directed by talent from their respective countries, Killing Eve writer George Kay and Endeavour’s Jim Field Smith will act as overall showrunners.

The series has been described by Netflix as a “stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama” which “focuses on the intense mental conflict between detectives and suspects”.

Criminal drops on Netflix on 20th September