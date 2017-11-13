The BBC1 adaptation of EM Forster’s classic novel began on Sunday night, starring Hayley Atwell and Matthew Macfadyen.

But after criticisms were levelled at Blue Planet II last week for its overbearing score, many viewers have been left disappointed by the “screeching” and “inane” music in Howards End, a period drama that centres on class divisions in England at the start of the 20th century.

Many people found that they couldn't hear the dialogue, and some gave up watching altogether...

Although there were others who had no problem with the background score:

What did you think? Did you struggle to hear the dialogue over the music? Or do you think the soundtrack complemented the drama?

Let us know your thoughts in our poll…

Howards End continues on Sunday 19th November at 9pm on BBC1