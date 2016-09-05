However, other characters and series also felt some love from fans, with many voters opting to relive the horrors of the Red Wedding or the Massacre at Hardhome all over again. You sadistic sorts, you.

You can see the full top 10 below, but your work’s not over yet. We now need you to pick the best of the best, the moment to end all moments, the Game of Thrones scene that will slaughter all the others and sit on the metaphorical Iron Throne of votes as the ultimate winner.

So scroll down for a reminder of the contenders, and then get voting – because as with the series itself, only one candidate can emerge victorious, no matter how depressing it is for everyone else.

More like this

http://renderer.qmerce.com/interaction/57cd5e49ec3cf49f6e5d8b84

After decades of fans theorizing, Jon Snow’s true past was revealed in emotionally stirring flashback scenes.

S6 e4 – Daenerys is reborn in fire (again)

Advertisement

In scenes that deliberately evoked the end of season 1, Daenerys slew her captors and emerged from a fiery blaze unscathed in a move that earned her the worship of thousands of Dothraki warriors.