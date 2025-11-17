A new update about Virgin River season 7’s release date has been revealed.

The upcoming instalment of the series, which follows nurse practitioner Mel as she relocates from Los Angeles to the remote, titular town in Northern California after a tragic event, is set to premiere in March 2026, according to star Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady, revealed the news during an appearance on FOX 5’s Good Day New York in which he discussed his new movie The Christmas Ring, confirming the month when asked directly by the hosts.

He described Virgin River receiving a season 8 renewal as “surreal” and said, “to be the longest-running show is such a blessing. I love my character, I have such an attachment to Brady".

Ben Hollingsworth as Dan Brady in Virgin River. Netflix

Teasing what’s in store for his character in the upcoming seventh season, he said: “Brady left off having no money in his bank account."

He added: “He’s now broke (again) and Brie, his love, his new first true real love, has now been proposed to with Mike with a plastic cap bottle cap ring out of nowhere.”

He continued: “So it’s a lot of cliffhangers. He’s going to hunt down that money and find his ex-girlfriend, and he’s also going to navigate whether he can get back with Brie.”

A March 2026 release window has not been officially confirmed by Netflix.

The steamer previously revealed that the show would be back on our screens at some point in 2026, with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos confirming the news in an earnings call in October.

This mean that, for the first time since its premiere in 2019, the show – which has always been released annually – will go an entire calendar year without releasing a new season, following season 6’s release in December 2024.

