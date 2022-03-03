Even before launching, the show had already been picked up for a second run – which recently wrapped production – and according to showrunner Jeb Stuart, it could be set to run on for a long time after that as well.

Last week saw the debut of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix – a spin-off set roughly 100 years after the events of the original series and telling new stories about a different generation of Vikings.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"There's a lot of story," he explained to RadioTimes.com when asked about the future of the show. "There's a tremendous amount of story.

"For example, we know that Leif Erikson went to the New World, we know that Freydis went to New World. Why did they go? You know, that's something to explore. We know that Harold Sigerson was the King of Norway, but he didn't become the King of Norway right away. We know that he went down to Constantinople.

"There's a lot of storytelling that these characters," he continued. "A lot of journeys that these characters have to go through. We know a lot about Emma, we know a lot about Earl Godwin, and that sort of thing. So I think that there are some just really wonderful places to take these characters. And hopefully, we get an opportunity to tell this whole Viking cycle."

Advertisement

Speaking about the second season, Stuart added, "Season two is wrapped and I'm editing it right now and very excited. We're very, very excited where the show is going."