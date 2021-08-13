Suranne Jones submarine drama Vigil confirms premiere date and reveals new images

Suranne Jones’ submarine drama Vigil is set to premiere with a bank holiday weekend double bill, the BBC has confirmed.

The first episode will air on Sunday 29th August at 9pm on BBC One, followed by the second episode on Monday 30th August, also at 9pm. New episodes of the six-part drama will air on Sundays thereafter.

The broadcaster has also released some new images of the upcoming underwater drama, which also stars Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, Outlander’s Gary Lewis and Endeavour’s Shaun Evans.

Compston plays Craig Burke in the Vigil cast, a crew member onboard the HMS Vigil, where Jones’ DCI Amy Silva is sent to investigate a suspicious death.

Rose Leslie will play Silva’s colleague, DS Kirsten Longacre. The trailer hinted at the pair potentially having a romantic relationship.

Created by the minds behind smash hits like Line of Duty, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Save Me and Bodyguard, Vigil certainly looks as promising as it sounds.

Set in a nuclear submarine in Scotland – where the drama was also filmed – the trailer already hinted at how Silva’s investigation spirals into a much darker plot.

The official BBC synopsis reads: “When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate. The catch? The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva [Jones] must go aboard to begin an investigation.

“Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry.”

Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle also star.

