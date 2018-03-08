Viewers were shocked to learn the extent of the damage caused by the famine, which was the result of a failed potato crop between 1845 and 1849, leading to widespread starvation, emigration and the death of over one million people. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode, and to praise Victoria creator Daisy Goodwin for highlighting the issue.

Goodwin joined the conversation too, bemoaning "ignorance" surrounding the issue in the UK.

Advertisement

The Victoria creator also revealed that Traill is her own distant relative.