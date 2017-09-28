Line of Duty star Martin Compston shows up in ITV's regal drama Victoria this Sunday, and now the broadcaster has shared a video giving us our first glimpse of the man in action.

Compston, who leads Jed Mercurio's police drama as Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott, will play Dr Robert Traill, one of the key campaigners in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the famine in Ireland during the 1840s.