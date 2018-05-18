In our poll of readers, a whopping 82% said the first two episodes of Strike were a “great adaptation” of Rowling’s 2013 novel The Cuckoo’s Calling, which sees Strike and his assistant Robin (Holliday Grainger) investigate the mysterious death of Lula Landry (Elarica Johnson).

Meanwhile just 18% said they preferred the book, giving the series a great vote of confidence overall.

With just one episode to go of this mystery (and another two-part story following right afterwards) fingers crossed Strike can keep up the good work.