Viewers still in shock after last night's "riveting" Line of Duty opener
Series three kicked off with some impressive scenes starring Daniel Mays and one big plot twist...
Excellent, sheer brilliance, amazeballs. Just a few of the words you lot were throwing around on social media last night after the third series of award-winning BBC2 crime drama Line of Duty kicked off – and it was soon trending on Twitter...
Fans were especially enamoured with newbie Daniel Mays, who plays ambitious Sergeant Danny Waldron.
Just caught up on #LineOfDuty. Wow, what a great bit of TV! @DanielMays9 plays a proper good psycho.
— Abbie (@onesmallsherry) 25 March 2016
But, of course, this is Line of Duty and shocks, as well as huge plot twists, were in store...
The man himself was even getting involved in the chatter on Twitter...
And hours later some social media users were still recovering from the events of the series premiere:
But we can all agree that series three of the cop crime drama looks pretty promising...
Line of Duty continues on Thursdays at 9:00pm on BBC2