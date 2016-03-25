Just caught up on #LineOfDuty. Wow, what a great bit of TV! @DanielMays9 plays a proper good psycho. — Abbie (@onesmallsherry) 25 March 2016

But, of course, this is Line of Duty and shocks, as well as huge plot twists, were in store...

The man himself was even getting involved in the chatter on Twitter...

And hours later some social media users were still recovering from the events of the series premiere:

More like this

But we can all agree that series three of the cop crime drama looks pretty promising...

Advertisement

Line of Duty continues on Thursdays at 9:00pm on BBC2