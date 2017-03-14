Fans of the ITV drama were left shocked to their core when Alec Hardy (David Tennant) was seen pouring a cup of tea from a very cold teapot and reheating it in a microwave. He might be under a lot of pressure to solve Trish’s case, but there’s no need for this...

Viewers were, understandably, baffled.

HAVE I REALLY JUST SEEN DAVID TENNANT JUST MAkE A CUP OF TEA IN A MICROWAVE? #Broadchurch — Kira Comerford (@FilmAndTV101) March 13, 2017

"Are you really going to drink that disgusting stewed tea?" Miller asked him.

Yes, yes, he was.

Broadchurch continues next Monday March 20 at 9pm on ITV.