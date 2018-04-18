But they’re forgetting: 35-year-old Whelan is a chameleon on screen, having starred as Veronica in BBC3 sitcom Uncle, as well as appearing in Morgana Robinson’s The Agency last year.

She’s also an accomplished stand-up, having won a Funny Women Variety Award in 2010.

And that wasn’t the only familiar face hidden away last night: Sherlock’s Sian Brooke also starred as Natalie Brown in The Moorside. The Matthews' concerned neighbour has the same face as Eurus Holmes, Culverton Smith’s daughter, Watson’s psychologist and his mistress.

