It’s a little bit grainy, but we can deduce that shooting is most certainly underway. Mainly because the picture is posted on Victoria’s official account and captioned “And so series 2 begins…”

Production company Mammoth Screen also tweeted a rather headache-inducing video of a chandelier asking which show they were on set for. No prizes for correct guesses, mind.

The second series of Victoria starring Jenna Coleman as the young monarch is due to air in the autumn with a Christmas special also pencilled in for 2017.

More like this

In an exclusive Twitter Q&A with Radio Times back in October, writer Daisy Goodwin revealed that the series would largely take place in the 1840s and that Eve Myles would return as Mrs Jenkins. She also said "Oh, don't tempt me!" when asked about bringing back the popular Lord Melbourne.

Advertisement

Meanwhile actress Eleanor Tomlinson recently told RadioTimes.com that she thought it was “a real shame” that Poldark and Victoria – two shows produced by Mammoth Screen – went head-to-head with each other in the TV schedules last year.