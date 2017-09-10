Although Jenna Coleman’s years in the Tardis taught her not to meddle with time, Victoria viewers are now pleading for her royal character to rewrite history. Specifically, after Sunday's episode of the ITV regal drama, fans are calling on the queen to ditch her lifelong love Albert (Tom Hughes) for Lord Melbourne.

It’s not that Bertie has been too awful (apart from his eyes wandering over to Ada Lovelace), but the audience completely swooned over the return of former Prime Minister Lord M, played by Rufus Sewell.